Rams roster check: A look at each position group ahead of free agency

Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams never shied from making bold moves. General manager Les Snead seemingly thrived on turning the NFL on its head with huge trades and free-agent signings.

Yet Snead said last week that despite “DNA” that drives the Rams to “attack, hit the gas,” they are going to “hit the brakes a little bit.”

So as the NFL’s negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins Monday, the Rams will probably make more headlines for the players cut loose than those they might acquire.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner and edge rusher Leonard Floyd already were released, and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Allen Robinson could be out the door next via trade or release.

By Wednesday, the start of the new league year, the Rams must be under the $224.8-million salary cap. Cuts and restructured contracts will get them there as the Rams and coach Sean McVay prepare to bounce back from a horrible 5-12 season.

Here is a look at the Rams roster as they enter free agency: