Rams, top tackler Bobby Wagner agree to part ways after one season

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner intercepts a pass thrown by the Broncos' Russell Wilson in December.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Bobby Wagner had a short but productive stay with the Rams.

Wagner, the team’s leading tackler last season, and the Rams have agreed to part ways, people with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about a situation that will not become official until Wagner is released at the start of the NFL’s new league year in mid-March.

Wagner, 32, signed with the Rams after the Seattle Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro on the same day they traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Wagner, an 11th-year pro, had a team-best 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, intercepted two passes and provided sage leadership. But that was not enough to help the Rams avoid a 5-12 finish, the worst season-after performance by a Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Wagner signed a five-year, $50-million contract, but it was essentially structured as a one- to two-year deal. He was scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $12.5 million in 2023, according to overthecap.com.

The Rams are expected to make more roster moves as they prepare for the start of free agency and the draft.

