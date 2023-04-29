2023 NFL draft Day 3: Rams finally draft a quarterback, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Rams did not have a first-round NFL draft pick but they opened Day 2 by addressing their offensive line and then the defensive front by taking an edge rusher and linebacker. They began Day 3 by drafting a quarterback, and a national champion to boot in Stetson Bennett of Georgia. The last time the Rams picked a quarterback was 2016 when they traded up to select Jared Goff.
5 feet 11, 192 pounds, Georgia, Round 4, Pick 128
Notable: Bennett is the first quarterback selected by the Rams during the Sean McVay era — and only the fourth since Les Snead became general manager in 2012.
Last season: Bennett, who began his career as a walk-on, led Georgia to the College Football Playoff championship. He passed for 27 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
Why the Rams drafted him: Rams starter Matthew Stafford is 35, and he is coming off a season in which he worked through right-elbow issues, suffered a concussion and was sidelined for the final seven games because of a spinal bruise. Bennett will presumably be able to learn from Stafford, who also played at Georgia, before ultimately succeeding him.
The Rams dealt with offensive line issues by drafting TCU’s Steve Avila in the second round. In Round 3, they picked two players to fortify their defensive front.
