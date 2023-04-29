2023 NFL draft Day 3: Rams finally draft a quarterback, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates a national championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

5 feet 11, 192 pounds, Georgia, Round 4, Pick 128

Notable: Bennett is the first quarterback selected by the Rams during the Sean McVay era — and only the fourth since Les Snead became general manager in 2012.

Last season: Bennett, who began his career as a walk-on, led Georgia to the College Football Playoff championship. He passed for 27 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Why the Rams drafted him: Rams starter Matthew Stafford is 35, and he is coming off a season in which he worked through right-elbow issues, suffered a concussion and was sidelined for the final seven games because of a spinal bruise. Bennett will presumably be able to learn from Stafford, who also played at Georgia, before ultimately succeeding him.