2023 NFL draft Day 3: Rams finally draft a quarterback, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett

Los Angeles Rams fans react at the NFL draft in Kansas City.
Rams fans had to wait until Day 2 in Kansas City to see their team make a draft pick, but they appear pleased.
(David Eulitt / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer
1

The Rams did not have a first-round NFL draft pick but they opened Day 2 by addressing their offensive line and then the defensive front by taking an edge rusher and linebacker. They began Day 3 by drafting a quarterback, and a national champion to boot in Stetson Bennett of Georgia. The last time the Rams picked a quarterback was 2016 when they traded up to select Jared Goff.

2

Stetson Bennett — quarterback

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates a national championship.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates a national championship.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

5 feet 11, 192 pounds, Georgia, Round 4, Pick 128

Notable: Bennett is the first quarterback selected by the Rams during the Sean McVay era — and only the fourth since Les Snead became general manager in 2012.

Last season: Bennett, who began his career as a walk-on, led Georgia to the College Football Playoff championship. He passed for 27 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Why the Rams drafted him: Rams starter Matthew Stafford is 35, and he is coming off a season in which he worked through right-elbow issues, suffered a concussion and was sidelined for the final seven games because of a spinal bruise. Bennett will presumably be able to learn from Stafford, who also played at Georgia, before ultimately succeeding him.

Rams

Gary Klein

