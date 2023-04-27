Complete coverage of the 2023 NFL draft

There could be four (or more) quarterbacks selected in the opening round of the 2023 NFL draft Thursday evening.

Many of the nation’s top prospects have local ties, including likely No. 1 pick Bryce Young (Mater Dei), Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga) and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

What should we expect from the Rams and Chargers? The Chargers have the 21st pick in general manager Tom Telesco’s 11th draft, plus a pick in each the next six rounds.

The Rams, for the seventh straight year, do not have a first-round pick.

