Rams-Eagles takeaways: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp can coexist in offense

Eagles safety Justin Evans, left, brings down Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the first quarter Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford did not waste time getting Cooper Kupp involved in the star receiver’s first game since November.

Kupp caught four passes on the first drive, setting up a touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell. Kupp was targeted 12 times and finished with eight catches for 118 yards.

It was the 29th time the seventh-year pro eclipsed 100-yards receiving.

Not bad for a player who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 and was sidelined the first four games of this season because of a right hamstring injury.

But on a few plays, Stafford and Kupp appeared to uncharacteristically not read each other correctly.

That non-verbal communication and execution is expected to improve as Stafford and Kupp get more time together in practice.