Rams-Eagles takeaways: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp can coexist in offense

Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford did not waste time getting Cooper Kupp involved in the star receiver’s first game since November.
Kupp caught four passes on the first drive, setting up a touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell. Kupp was targeted 12 times and finished with eight catches for 118 yards.
It was the 29th time the seventh-year pro eclipsed 100-yards receiving.
Not bad for a player who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 and was sidelined the first four games of this season because of a right hamstring injury.
But on a few plays, Stafford and Kupp appeared to uncharacteristically not read each other correctly.
That non-verbal communication and execution is expected to improve as Stafford and Kupp get more time together in practice.
With the return of Kupp, there was some question about how McVay and Stafford would distribute targets between Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, and Puka Nacua, the rookie sensation off to a record start.
The answer: Pretty evenly.
Kupp got 12 targets. Nacua 11. Nacua caught seven passes for 71 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown that required a pinpoint throw and a great catch.
Atwell caught three passes on five targets, including a short touchdown. Ben Skowronek was targeted once.
Van Jefferson, who went into training camp as the presumptive No. 2 receiver, was not targeted.
The Philadelphia Eagles are nearly unstoppable in short-yardage situations because of the “Brotherly Shove,” but the play’s days could be numbered.
Ahkello Witherspoon signed a veteran-minimum contract, and he is creating a potential market for his services with his play.
Witherspoon intercepted a pass in the end zone, the third time in three games he secured a turnover.
Witherspoon intercepted a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he recovered a fumble forced by safety Jordan Fuller against the Indianapolis Colts.
That’s great production by Witherspoon, but the Rams need other defensive players to step up and make momentum-turning plays that give the ball back to the Rams offense.
After scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first half, the Rams are shut out by the Philadelphia Eagles defense in the second half of 23-14 a loss.
Perhaps it was a one-game aberration.
But Rams defenders appeared to bounce off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Dallas Goedert and receiver A.J. Brown, enabling the Eagles to extend plays.
Make no mistake: Those are outstanding offensive players.
But if the Rams want to beat elite teams, they cannot give up extra yardage.
Ethan Evans, a rookie, twice pinned the Eagles inside the 10-yard line.
Evans averaged 45 net yards for four kicks.
His kickoffs resulted in five touchbacks.
Cooper Kupp made an immediate impact against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Rams’ issues run deeper than anything the receiver can fix by himself.
Defensive lineman Bobby Brown left the locker room on crutches because of an apparent knee injury.
Center Coleman Shelton left the game early in the second half but returned.
Right tackle Rob Havenstein left late in the game and did not return.
