Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time and analysis

Can Aaron Donald help Rams stop the Eagles’ ‘Brotherly Shove’?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sneaks for a touchdown against the Buccaneers. The short-yardage “Brotherly Shove” has been nearly impossible for defenses to stop. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald can beat almost any scheme designed to stop him.

He is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. A certain Hall of Famer.

But even Donald will be challenged Sunday at SoFi Stadium if the Philadelphia Eagles run a play dubbed, generally, the “Tush Push,” or, Philly-specifically, the “Brotherly Shove.”

The short-yardage play, nearly always a success for the Eagles, begins with quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and ready to take a snap from five-time All-Pro Jason Kelce. Two or three teammates line up behind Hurts. When the ball is snapped, the Eagles’ outstanding line and the 6-foot-1, 223-pound Hurts surge forward as players in the backfield push the quarterback.

Read more >>>