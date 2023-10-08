Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time and analysis

Can Aaron Donald help Rams stop the Eagles’ ‘Brotherly Shove’?
Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald can beat almost any scheme designed to stop him.
He is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. A certain Hall of Famer.
But even Donald will be challenged Sunday at SoFi Stadium if the Philadelphia Eagles run a play dubbed, generally, the “Tush Push,” or, Philly-specifically, the “Brotherly Shove.”
The short-yardage play, nearly always a success for the Eagles, begins with quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and ready to take a snap from five-time All-Pro Jason Kelce. Two or three teammates line up behind Hurts. When the ball is snapped, the Eagles’ outstanding line and the 6-foot-1, 223-pound Hurts surge forward as players in the backfield push the quarterback.
When Rams have the ball
For the first time this season, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have star receiver Cooper Kupp to target. Kupp returns after sitting out four games because of a hamstring injury.
Coach Sean McVay now will be challenged to mix Kupp with rookie Puka Nacua, who has 39 catches for 501 yards.