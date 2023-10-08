Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos in August. The standout wide receiver will make his season debut after missing the first four games with a hamstring injury.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Cooper Kupp is set to make his season debut for the Rams against a Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

By Gary Klein

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sneaks in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sneaks for a touchdown against the Buccaneers. The short-yardage “Brotherly Shove” has been nearly impossible for defenses to stop.
(Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald can beat almost any scheme designed to stop him.

He is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. A certain Hall of Famer.

But even Donald will be challenged Sunday at SoFi Stadium if the Philadelphia Eagles run a play dubbed, generally, the “Tush Push,” or, Philly-specifically, the “Brotherly Shove.”

The short-yardage play, nearly always a success for the Eagles, begins with quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and ready to take a snap from five-time All-Pro Jason Kelce. Two or three teammates line up behind Hurts. When the ball is snapped, the Eagles’ outstanding line and the 6-foot-1, 223-pound Hurts surge forward as players in the backfield push the quarterback.

Read more >>>

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (2-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs onto the field.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will enter SoFi Stadium with a deeper receiving corps for their game Sunday against the Eagles.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time this season, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have star receiver Cooper Kupp to target. Kupp returns after sitting out four games because of a hamstring injury.

Coach Sean McVay now will be challenged to mix Kupp with rookie Puka Nacua, who has 39 catches for 501 yards.

Read more >>>

