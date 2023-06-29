Advertisement
Rams

Rams adding veteran defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon. Where does he fit?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon celebrates an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) celebrates an interception against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals last season.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Rams’ secondary, regarded as a potential weak link for the upcoming season, added veteran depth Thursday when the team announced it had agreed to terms with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Witherspoon joins a secondary that includes cornerbacks Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, Shaun Jolly and rookie Tre Tomlinson and safeties Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and rookie Jason Taylor II.

Witherspoon, 28, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers the last two seasons after playing four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.

Witherspoon, 6 feet 2 inches and 195 pounds, has started 40 games and has eight career interceptions. Last season, he played in four games and intercepted one pass.

Advertisement

The Rams are coming off a 5-12 season. Players report for training camp at UC Irvine on July 25.

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) warms up during the NFL football team's camp, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Rams

Why Van Jefferson is key to the Rams’ rebuilt receiving corps

After a season as the No. 3 receiver slowed by injury, Van Jefferson is expected to take over the No. 2 role, which is a key to the Rams revamping the pass-catchers.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Advertisement