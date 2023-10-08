Matthew Stafford and Rams can’t rekindle any late-game magic in loss to Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift celebrates in front of Rams free safety Jordan Fuller after a second-half carry Sunday in the Rams’ 23-14 loss at SoFi Stadium.

This time the deficit was too great, the time too short.

And the opponent was just too strong.

A week after winning in Indianapolis with a touchdown drive in overtime, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford could not work similar late-game magic.

With the Rams trailing by nine points with just more than four minutes left, the Philadelphia Eagles unloaded on Stafford and extinguished any hope of a comeback, sending the Rams to a 23-14 defeat on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The loss dropped the Rams’ record to 2-3, and took some of the shine off the return of star receiver Cooper Kupp.

Advertisement

With a thunderous ovation accompanying every stride, Kupp sprinted onto the field as the last Rams player announced during pregame introductions.

The 2021 NFL offensive player of the year was playing for the first time this season after recovering from a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Kupp’s presence buoyed the Rams, but it was not enough to carry them to victory over an unbeaten Eagles team on a mission to return to the Super Bowl.

Kupp caught eight passes for 118 yards, Stafford passed for two touchdowns and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted a pass.

But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles defense were too much.

Advertisement

Hurts, who led his team to the Super Bowl last season, signed a five-year extension before this season that reportedly includes nearly $180 million in guarantees.

And for most of Sunday’s game, he looked like he was worth every penny.

Hurts completed 25 of 38 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. He rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown in 15 carries.

Receiver A.J. Brown caught six passes for 127 yards, and tight end Dallas Goedert had eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert catches a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts in the first quarter Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Eagles converted 13 of 18 third downs, were successful all three times they ran their trademark “Brotherly Shove” short-yardage play, and shut out the Rams in the second half.

The defeat sapped the momentum of the Rams in the first of what will be three consecutive home games. Next week they play the Arizona Cardinals and then the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams went into the game having finished the first quarter of the season as a .500 team. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts, and gave representative performances in losses to the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the Eagles, like the unbeaten 49ers, are an NFC favorite for a reason.

A team built on outstanding offensive and defensive lines proved too much for the young Rams.

Stafford completed 21 of 37 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked four times.

Rookie Puka Nacua had seven receptions for 71 yards.

1 2 3 1. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua hauls in a second quarter touchdown pass over Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Both Stafford touchdown passes came in the first half, but the Rams trailed, 17-14, at the break after Hurts engineered a touchdown drive with 32 seconds left.

The Rams were in danger of falling even more behind when Hurts moved the Eagles from their six-yard line to the Rams’ 20 on the ensuing possession.

But Witherspoon intercepted a pass intended for A.J. Brown in the end zone. It was the third time in three games that Witherspoon came up with a big play. He intercepted a pass against the Bengals and recovered a fumble against the Colts.

Stafford wasted no time capitalizing. He completed a 15-yard pass to Nacua, and a horse-collar penalty added 15 more yards. But the drive stalled, and the Rams were forced to punt.

Hurts’ 17-yard scramble on a third-and-one play set up his 24-yard pass to A.J. Brown. The Eagles moved to the eight-yard line, but Rams reserve cornerback Duke Shelley broke up a pass in the end zone, forcing the Eagles to settle for a field goal and a 20-14 lead with 12:29 left.

Stafford missed Tutu Atwell on a crossing route and Kupp on the next play and the Rams were forced to punt.

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon celebrates with teammates after his interception in the end zone in the third quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hurts’ 36-yard strike to Brown and D’Andre Swift’s 17-yard run set up another field goal that put the Eagles ahead, 23-14.

Stafford had an opportunity to engineer a comeback, but the Eagles were not having it. Linebacker Haason Reddick sacked Stafford violently on third and fourth down. Philadelphia ran the clock down to 1:01 before the Rams took over on downs at their eight-yard line.

But the Eagles shut the door.

Hurts had started the game hot, playing with unflappable poise during a 12-play drive that culminated with a touchdown pass to Goedert.

Stafford answered by connecting with Kupp four times for 56 yards on the ensuing series, and he capped a 14-play drive with a short touchdown pass to Atwell.

The Eagles regained the lead on Jake Elliott’s 34-yard field goal with less than three minutes left, but Stafford showed once again his ability to deliver in late drives.

His 39-yard pass to Kupp helped set up Nacua’s 22-yard touchdown catch that gave the Rams the lead.

But 32 seconds proved too much to allow Hurts.

He completed a 36-yard pass to Brown, and the Eagles benefited from horse-collar and pass interference penalties against Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, setting up Hurts’ one-yard sneak on the “Brotherly Shove” play to put the Eagles ahead 17-14.