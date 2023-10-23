Rams-Steelers takeaways: Might be time for L.A. to give placekicker the boot

Rams placekicker Brett Maher (8) missed three kicks against the Steelers. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It’s a tough job. We get it.

Usually, kickers are not the focus unless they’ve made a dramatic game–winning kick — or struggles cost their team victories.

Brett Maher’s miscues — two missed field-goal attempts and an extra-point miss — cost the Rams seven points, which turned out to be the Steelers’ margin of victory.

Maher is not to blame for the Rams’ defeat, but he appears to have tried coach Sean McVay’s patience.

“We’ll look at it — we’ll see,” McVay said when asked about Maher, who has made 17 of 22 field-goal attempts. “He’s got to be better. That’s seven points that we missed out on that were key and critical.”

History suggests that when McVay calls out a player publicly, it usually portends their exit. See former quarterback Jared Goff and former running back Cam Akers.