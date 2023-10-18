Advertisement
Rams

Rams’ Derion Kendrick faces two misdemeanor gun charges

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs around Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick.
Cornerback Derion Kendrick, shown trying to tackle Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III in the season opener, has started for the Rams all season.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was arrested Monday on suspicion of illegal gun possession, has been charged with two misdemeanors, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Kendrick, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

Kendrick appeared for his arraignment Wednesday, but it was continued until Dec. 5, a court clerk said. Kendrick was released on his own recognizance, the clerk said.

Kendrick was arrested Monday in Hollywood and was booked on suspicion of felony illegal gun possession. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office referred the case to the City Attorney.

Kendrick was not at practice Wednesday as the Rams began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

Coach Sean McVay said Kendrick was being held out while his legal situation unfolds.

“Once I have the totality of the information and all the legal matters are cleared up, I think it will be appropriate for us to be able to move forward,” McVay said during a news conference before practice.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

