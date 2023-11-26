Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, score, start time and analysis

Rams running game gets a boost with return of Kyren Williams
The Rams offense under Sean McVay historically is at its best when an effective rushing attack creates play-action passing opportunities.
So the return of running back Kyren Williams, and receiver Cooper Kupp’s perseverance to play through an ankle injury should provide the Rams with a boost Sunday when they play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Williams, a second-year pro, was on injured reserve the last four games because of a left ankle sprain suffered during a career-best performance against the Cardinals on Oct. 15.
Williams returned to practice this week and on Friday he pronounced himself fit.
“We’re just getting started,” Williams said of a Rams team coming off a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. “I still feel that momentum.”
Rams at Cardinals matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (4-6) and Arizona Cardinals (2-9) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PST. The game will be televised on Fox.
When Rams have the ball
After a four-game absence while on injured reserve, running back Kyren Williams returns to the lineup. Williams has rushed for a team-best six touchdowns and he has one touchdown catch. The second-year pro will rotate with Royce Freeman, who rushed for 73 yards last Sunday in a 17-16 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who shook off a violent hit and engineered two late scoring drives against the Seahawks, is still playing through a right thumb injury. But the 15th-year pro does not appear limited. Star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a right ankle injury against the Seahawks, but he will play against the Cardinals. Rookie Puka Nacua, however, could remain Stafford’s main target. Nacua’s 69 receptions rank ninth in the NFL. Nacua was limited early in the week because of a shoulder issue. Linebacker Kyzir White leads the Cardinals’ defense with 90 tackles, including two sacks. Safety Budda Baker did not play in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over the Cardinals on October 15, but he is back. The Cardinals intercepted three passes in last Sunday’s 21-16 defeat by the Houston Texans. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who had one of the interceptions, is out because of a groin injury.