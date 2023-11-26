Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, score, start time and analysis

Rams running game gets a boost with return of Kyren Williams

Rams running back Kyren Williams pushes through a potential tackle by the Cardinals’ Dante Stills (55) on Oct. 15 at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams offense under Sean McVay historically is at its best when an effective rushing attack creates play-action passing opportunities.

So the return of running back Kyren Williams, and receiver Cooper Kupp’s perseverance to play through an ankle injury should provide the Rams with a boost Sunday when they play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Williams, a second-year pro, was on injured reserve the last four games because of a left ankle sprain suffered during a career-best performance against the Cardinals on Oct. 15.

Williams returned to practice this week and on Friday he pronounced himself fit.

“We’re just getting started,” Williams said of a Rams team coming off a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. “I still feel that momentum.”

