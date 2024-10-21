Rams-Raiders takeaways: More good news after win as Cooper Kupp should return Thursday

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp should be back in uniform Thursday to face the Minnesota Vikings. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Star receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a fourth consecutive game because of an ankle injury, but coach Sean McVay said he expected Kupp to be back for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp, 31, returned to practice last week and appeared on track to possibly play against the Raiders. He went through a pregame workout but was inactive.

“He was close but ultimately … it was about returning to performance and not necessarily returning to play,” McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he was excited about Kupp’s impending return.

“He loves football,” Stafford said. “He’s missing being out there, so I am excited for him, excited for our offense and our team.”

Kupp, who caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, is not the only receiver who has been absent because of injury.

Puka Nacua remains on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Rookie Jordan Whittington has been nursing a shoulder injury and was active Sunday. But Whittington did not play.

Tutu Atwell had a team-best six catches for 51 yards.