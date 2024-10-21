Rams-Raiders takeaways: More good news after win as Cooper Kupp should return Thursday

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 2-4:
2
Cooper Kupp expected to play Thursday
Advertisement
Star receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a fourth consecutive game because of an ankle injury, but coach Sean McVay said he expected Kupp to be back for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.
Kupp, 31, returned to practice last week and appeared on track to possibly play against the Raiders. He went through a pregame workout but was inactive.
“He was close but ultimately … it was about returning to performance and not necessarily returning to play,” McVay said.
The Rams’ defense knocked out starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and also scored in a 20-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve L.A.’s record to 2-4.
Oct. 20, 2024
“He loves football,” Stafford said. “He’s missing being out there, so I am excited for him, excited for our offense and our team.”
Advertisement
Kupp, who caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, is not the only receiver who has been absent because of injury.
Puka Nacua remains on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Rookie Jordan Whittington has been nursing a shoulder injury and was active Sunday. But Whittington did not play.
Tutu Atwell had a team-best six catches for 51 yards.
3
Shuffle in the secondary is paying off
Veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White started the first four games before coaches made him inactive against the Green Bay Packers. He was inactive again Sunday, and the secondary once again made plays that either resulted in touchdowns or led to them.
Coaches and players have praised White for his professionalism and perseverance to return sooner than expected from an Achilles injury.
Advertisement
However, a rotation that includes cornerbacks Darious Williams, Cobie Durant and Josh Wallace and safeties Quentin Lake, Kamren Curl and Jaylen McCollough has produced big plays.
4
Offense must be more productive
The Rams gained only 258 yards against the Raiders and converted only two of 10 third downs.
Stafford completed 14 of 23 passes for 154 yards, with an interception. For the second game in a row, he was hit 10 times.
One play after he was penalized for roughing the passer, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby delivered a crunching hit on a first-quarter sack.
The Browns’ Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels left with a rib injury, Aidan O’Connell’s hand injury helped Rams beat Raiders.
Oct. 20, 2024
Stafford, who had suffered back soreness after absorbing 10 hits by the Packers on Oct. 6, said he felt “pretty good” after Sunday’s victory and would be ready for Thursday night after a short turnaround.
“Everybody’s not going to be feeling very good on Thursday, so we’ve just got to go put the ball down and fight through that,” he said. “Doesn’t matter what the game before felt like, looked like.
“And luckily, I’m walking out of this one feeling pretty good, so that’s a nice start to the week.”
5
Kyren Williams continues to score touchdowns
Running back Kyren Williams scored two touchdowns, increasing his season total to nine. He has rushed for eight touchdowns.
Advertisement
On Sunday, his 13-yard run in the first quarter gave the Rams a 7-3 lead. His two-yard run in the third quarter increased the lead to 20-6.
“I just know I need to continue to keep scoring touchdowns and getting more yards —being efficient,” said Williams, who rushed for 76 yards in 21 carries.
6
Kicker Joshua Karty struggled
Rookie kicker Joshua Karty missed an extra-point attempt and a field-goal attempt. His missed extra-point after Williams’ third-quarter touchdown run kept the Raiders within two scores at 20-6.
Had Karty made a 35-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter, the Rams would have led, 23-12, but his kick hit an upright and bounced away.
The Raiders then kicked a field goal to pull to within five points.
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.