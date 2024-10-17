Cooper Kupp’s ‘calming presence’ back on Rams practice field but can he play Sunday?
Cooper Kupp was limited in practice again Thursday. If the Rams star receiver’s left ankle is fully recovered by this weekend, he could play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Coach Sean McVay is expected to update Kupp’s status Friday.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday that it was good to have Kupp back on the practice field.
“His energy, his presence, I know the guys feel it,” LaFleur said.
Cooper Kupp has been self-training to return from an ankle injury, but with Rams playing two games within a span of five days, should he play against Vegas?
Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, went into this season having appeared to put behind the hamstring and ankle injuries that plagued him the previous two seasons. He caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the opener against the Detroit Lions before he was injured in a Week 2 rout by the Arizona Cardinals.
Kupp was sidelined the last three games — a victory over the San Francisco 49ers and defeats by the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The Rams are 1-4, so Kupp’s return could buoy a team attempting to avoid early elimination from playoff contention.
“There’s just a calming presence when a guy like Cooper Kupp’s on the field, right?” LaFleur said. “He’s been there. He’s done that. He’s played at a high level since he’s got in this league. So anytime he’s out on the field, we’re going to be a better offense.”
NFL Week 7 picks: Kansas City puts its unbeaten record on the line at San Francisco, and Minnesota does the same as it plays host to Detroit.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.