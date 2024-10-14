Rams’ Matthew Stafford appears ‘back’ to health, but Cooper Kupp’s return is up in air

Rams coach Sean McVay would like to have recovering Cooper Kupp (10) back for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), but the receiver might not be ready yet.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford returned Monday from the Rams’ off week with no restrictions related to a back issue, and receiver Cooper Kupp took a step toward possibly coming back in time for the game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That was good news for a Rams team that is 1-4, with hopes of staging a similar turnaround to the one they pulled off in 2023 en route to a 10-7 record and playoff berth.

The bad news: Receiver Puka Nacua and offensive lineman Steve Avila, who are eligible to come off injured reserve, are still “a ways away” from returning and will not practice this week, coach Sean McVay said.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s window to return from injured reserve could open depending upon his workouts with trainers this week, McVay said.

Stafford, 36, was hit 10 times and sacked three times on Oct. 6 during a 24-19 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. The day after, McVay said the 16th-year pro was experiencing back soreness.

Before practice Monday, McVay said Stafford was “feeling really good” and was “not going to miss any time.” Stafford showed no signs of strain during the part of the workout open to reporters.

Kupp, 31, has not practiced or played since suffering an ankle injury during a rout by the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 15.

The eighth-year pro was scheduled to work with trainers on the field Monday.

“There is a possibility he could be ready this week,” McVay said. “There’s also a possibility that he might not be ready.”

The Monday workout, and how Kupp responds, will dictate “his availability” for practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday “if he’s going to play this week,” McVay said.

After playing the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will play host to the Minnesota Vikings on “Thursday Night Football.” The Rams will not rush Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, to return.

Cooper Kupp’s workouts early this week will determine whether he will participate in practice and could return to action for the Rams. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

“He’s an experienced player — he knows what it looks like to have his body in alignment to return to performance, not just to return to play,” McVay said, adding, “Ultimately, it’s about when is he ready to go and be the guy that we’ve been accustomed to seeing. ... He’s feeling good. He’s feeling optimistic. But he’s also very aware of what that looks like to be ready to roll and to maybe not be there quite yet.”

The break in the schedule last week enabled the Rams to “reflect, get recharged, get refreshed and get rejuvenated in a lot of instances,” McVay said. Several players said they returned to their home states to visit family and friends.

Last season, the Rams were 3-6 at their break, and then returned to win seven of eight games.

“Whether you look at it as a positive or a negative, we’ve been in this situation before,” McVay said, “and what we are going to choose to do is swing, and continue to focus on the things that we can improve.”

The Rams have a blueprint for a turnaround, receiver Tutu Atwell said.

“Just use that same approach that we did last year,” he said. “And just work a little harder. Step up and play as we’re known for … and once we get that on track we’ll be a good football team.”

It remains to be seen what, if any, changes McVay and his staff make in the lineup.

Against the Packers, cornerback Darious Williams returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first four games. Cobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon and Josh Wallace started at cornerback, but Williams played about half the snaps.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White was inactive because of a coaching decision. The Rams signed White, an eighth-year pro coming off Achilles surgery, with the expectation that he would ease into a role once the season began.

White had made great strides, however, and when Derion Kendrick suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first day of training camp and Williams suffered a hamstring injury on the second, White’s workload accelerated.

He opened the season playing more snaps than planned, and gave up several big plays. Still, McVay praised White.

“He did a great job of being ready to go,” McVay said.

Etc.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner did not practice because of an excused absence, a team official said.