Rams hold off Raiders to end second two-game losing streak as defense shines

The Rams’ Kamren Curl (3) skips into the end zone after returning a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown against the Raiders.

It need not be pretty.

Style points, let alone a semblance of offense, are not required.

The Rams learned last season that the start of a season turnaround can be accomplished sans “Showtime.”

On Sunday, a defense fueled by cornerback Cobie Durant’s second-quarter burst and Jaylen McCollough’s two interceptions helped the Rams defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-15, before 73,267 at SoFi Stadium .

Durant intercepted a pass that set up Kyren Williams’ touchdown run, and he forced a fumble that led directly to a Kam Curl’s scoop and score. One of McCollough interceptions set up a touchdown and the other sealed the victory as the Rams improved their record to 2-4.

Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (39) intercepts a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19). (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

The defensive highlights sufficed against the struggling Raiders, a team with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady now on the ownership roster but, unfortunately for coach Antonio Pierce, not playing quarterback.

The Rams’ victory helped coach Sean McVay’s team avert near disaster.

Consider: Only four teams in NFL history overcame 1-5 starts to make the playoffs.

Now the Rams have a modicum of momentum with the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) coming to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

The Rams were playing Sunday for the first time since Oct. 6, when they suffered a 24-19 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

The loss dropped the Rams’ record to 1-4 going into an off week, and players and coaches seemed confident that they could fashion a turnaround similar to last season, when the Rams were 3-6 at the break and then went on to finish 10-7 and make the playoffs.

That turnaround began when the Rams overcame a 13-0 deficit to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-16, a victory that was not assured until Seahawks missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt.

The Rams’ Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (bottom) attempts to tackle. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

So beating the Raiders with a lackluster effort on offense — early in the fourth quarter the Raiders were outgaining the Rams, 246-179 — might not be cause for grave concern, especially if injured star receiver Cooper Kupp returns against the Vikings and the defense continues to force turnovers.

Stafford completed 14 of 23 passes for 154 yards, with an interception. Williams rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns in 21 carries.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew came off the bench in place of injured Aidan O’Connell and completed 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards, with three interceptions.

The defense helped give the Rams a 13-6 halftime lead.

The Rams trailed 3-0 with less than five minutes left in the second quarter when Durant intercepted a pass by Minshew. Williams scored four plays later on a 13-yard run to give the Rams the lead.

On the ensuing series, Durant’s hit on Minshew forced a fumble. Curl picked up the football and ran 33 yards for a touchdown.

McCollough’s third-quarter interception set up another short touchdown run for a 20-9 lead.

But Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs intercepted a pass by Stafford, setting up a field goal early in the fourth quarter to pull the Raiders to within 20-12.

When Rams kicker Joshua Karty missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter, the Raiders drove to the Rams’ four-yard-line. After a penalty, however, the Raiders were forced to settle for another field goal with just more than two minutes left.

The Raiders got the ball again at their 11-yard line with 1:39 left but McCollough intercepted another pass to seal the victory.