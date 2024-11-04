Rams takeaways: Demarcus Robinson’s catches, Kamren Kinchens’ picks sink Seattle

Puka Nacua (17) was ejected for throwing a punch after this interception by the Seahawks’ Riq Woolen. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Before the game, the concern was that star receiver Puka Nacua’s injured right knee might not hold up.

Nacua was ejected from the game in the second quarter, however, for punching Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson after cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted a pass. Nacua watched the rest of the game on a screen in the locker room.

“Just a learning experience,” said Nacua, who caught one pass for 11 yards. “Being super competitive in between those lines, there were some things said earlier in the game, just letting my emotions get the best of me and reacting instead of responding.”

Coach Sean McVay said he told Nacua “that we are smarter than that.” And he referenced former Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

“”One of the best traits that he has is the emotions and the way that he loves competing with his teammates and doing everything that he can to contribute,” McVay said of Nacua, “and also understand how important it is to have what AD used to call that controlled aggression. So he’ll learn from it.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he was not worried about Nacua.

“Sometimes emotion gets the best of us, but I got total trust and confidence in his ability to respond and understand those are the things we can’t do,” Stafford said. “And as hard as that is sometimes, you have to walk away from those things.

“You have to do it and I have no problems with how he will be moving forward.”