Rams takeaways: Demarcus Robinson’s catches, Kamren Kinchens’ picks sink Seattle

SEATTLE — The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20, on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.
What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 4-4:
Before the game, the concern was that star receiver Puka Nacua’s injured right knee might not hold up.
Nacua was ejected from the game in the second quarter, however, for punching Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson after cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted a pass. Nacua watched the rest of the game on a screen in the locker room.
“Just a learning experience,” said Nacua, who caught one pass for 11 yards. “Being super competitive in between those lines, there were some things said earlier in the game, just letting my emotions get the best of me and reacting instead of responding.”
Coach Sean McVay said he told Nacua “that we are smarter than that.” And he referenced former Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
As the NFL trade deadline looms Tuesday, the Rams are back in the NFC West race and know they can’t afford to trade team-leading vets such as Cooper Kupp now.
“”One of the best traits that he has is the emotions and the way that he loves competing with his teammates and doing everything that he can to contribute,” McVay said of Nacua, “and also understand how important it is to have what AD used to call that controlled aggression. So he’ll learn from it.”
Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he was not worried about Nacua.
“Sometimes emotion gets the best of us, but I got total trust and confidence in his ability to respond and understand those are the things we can’t do,” Stafford said. “And as hard as that is sometimes, you have to walk away from those things.
“You have to do it and I have no problems with how he will be moving forward.”
Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens intercepted two passes, returning the first one 103 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 20-13 lead.
A few years ago, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf ran down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker after an interception. Metcalf did not play on Sunday because of a knee injury.
Kinchens was glad.
“They didn’t have DK on the field,” Kinchens said, “so I didn’t have to worry about him running me down.”
Demarcus Robinson catches a 39-yard TD pass in overtime to give the Rams a 26-20 win over Seattle after Kamren Kinchens’ big day with two key interceptions.
About three minutes later, Kinchen picked off another pass by Geno Smith at the Rams’ seven-yard line.
Kinchens said Hall of Famer Ed Reed gave him advice when Kinchens played at the University of Miami.
“Ed Reed at Miami always told me, ‘If you catch one, it’s not illegal to catch another one,’” Kinchens said. “So I try to go out there and catch as many as I can.”
Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson caught six passes for 94 yards, including a one-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a 39-yard touchdown to win the game.
Robinson, a ninth-year pro, has five touchdown catches in the last four games, including two against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24 and two against the Seahawks.
Robinson’s previous season best was four touchdown catches.
“Just honing in on the details,” Robinson said. “Just locking in on trying to win the game and help the team win.”
The Rams amassed a season-high seven sacks.
Rookie lineman Braden Fiske had two and edge rushers Jared Verse, Byron Young, lineman Kobie Turner and safety Quentin Lake had one each.
Edge rusher Michael Hoecht and rookie lineman Tyler Davis shared a sack.
