Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch, betting odds

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hands off to running back Kyren Williams against the Raiders on Oct. 20.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Puka Nacua misses Rams practice again; punter Ethan Evans is out vs. Seahawks

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17), shown celebrating his touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the season opener, aggravated his knee injury in that game.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua is questionable and punter Ethan Evans is out for Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Nacua left practice Thursday after aggravating a right knee injury he originally suffered during training camp and aggravated in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Betting odds, lines, picks and how to watch

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes in front of Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes in front of Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis during the Rams’ win on Oct. 7.
(Lindsey Wasson / Getty Images)
By Adam Burke

The Rams answered a lot of questions last weekend with a big road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived, as the COVID chaos wreaking havoc across the NFL also made its way to L.A. and has impacted the Rams for this Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Rams are still favored, and there is more clarity about the list of who’s in and who’s out — along with some additions to Seattle’s list — all of which has pulled the line back up a bit, but the theme of this week in the NFL is uncertainty, and this game falls within those parameters.

