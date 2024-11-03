Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch, betting odds

Puka Nacua misses Rams practice again; punter Ethan Evans is out vs. Seahawks

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17), shown celebrating his touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the season opener, aggravated his knee injury in that game.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua is questionable and punter Ethan Evans is out for Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Nacua left practice Thursday after aggravating a right knee injury he originally suffered during training camp and aggravated in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.