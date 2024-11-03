Kamren Kinchens’ big interceptions are not wasted as Rams finally beat Seattle in OT

Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) returns an interception 103 yards for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sluggishly streaking in Seattle.

That’s what the Rams did on Sunday, winning their third game in a row with a 26-20 overtime victory over the Seahawks before 68,632 at Lumen Field.

Unlike in their season–opening defeat at Detroit, the Rams defense stopped an opponent from scoring a touchdown in the first possession of overtime. Quarterback Matthew Stafford capitalized, throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson for a victory that improved the Rams record to 4-4.

Stafford and Robinson also connected for another touchdown pass, and rookie safety Kamren Kinchens returned a fourth-quarter interception 103 yards for a touchdown as the Rams defense scored for the fourth game in a row.

Safety Jaylen McCollough also intercepted a pass — his fourth of the season — and the Rams amassed seven sacks to send the Seahawks to their fifth loss in six games.

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown past the Seahawks Riq Woolen (27). He also caught the deciding 39-yard touchdown pass in overtime. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

On a day when star receiver Puka Nacua was ejected in the second quarter for punching a player after an interception, Stafford completed 25 of 44 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.

Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 104 yards.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 21 of 34 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions.

The Rams trailed, 13-3, at halftime after giving up two touchdown passes in the final 51 seconds of the second quarter. Nacua was ejected for punching Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson after cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted a pass with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Stafford’s touchdown pass to Robinson midway through the third quarter pulled the Rams within three points, and Karty’s field goal tied the score.

The Seahawks threatened early in the fourth quarter, but Smith’s pass from the six-yard line landed in Kinchens’ hands, and Kinchens broke several tackles before sprinting to the end zone.

The Seahawks had a chance to tie the score after they blocked a punt midway through the fourth quarter but Smith threw another poor pass, and Kinchens grabbed it.

Smith’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 51 seconds left tied the score.

The Rams had the last possession in regulation but they were forced to punt, and the game went into overtime.

