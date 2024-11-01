Puka Nacua misses Rams practice again; punter Ethan Evans is out vs. Seahawks

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17), shown celebrating his touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the season opener, aggravated his knee injury in that game.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua is questionable and punter Ethan Evans is out for Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Nacua left practice Thursday after aggravating a right knee injury he originally suffered during training camp and aggravated in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Nacua sat out five games before returning on Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings and catching seven passes for 106 yards.

Advertisement

McVay said Nacua “banged his knee a little bit” Thursday but tests revealed no additional structural damage. The second-year pro did not practice Friday, but McVay said he “wouldn’t bet against” Nacua playing against the Seahawks.

“What our hope is that it was more of a scare than really anything,” McVay said, adding, “I mean you go to the ground, no matter whether you have history with a knee or not, and how physical he plays and how heavy sometimes he can go down, that’s what can occur.

“And so I don’t anticipate that being something that’s going to be an issue moving forward.”

Advertisement

Evans is suffering from an unspecified illness. McVay acknowledged that it was not COVID.

“We expect him to be OK,” McVay said, “but it’s not like your typical flu.”

The Rams signed punter Ryan Sanborn to the practice squad Thursday and signed punter Ty Zentner to the practice squad Friday.

Evans had handled kickoffs, so placekicker Joshua Karty will take on that role.

The Rams will examine Friday who will punt and hold for field-goal and extra-point attempts, McVay said.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) has made progress but he will not play Sunday, McVay said.

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (shoulder) also will be out. Safety Kam Curl (knee), receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and defensive back Charles Woods (toe) are questionable.