Rams takeaways: With all the stars present, offense can stay with elite such as Bills

Rams receiver Puka Nacua runs 19 yards for a touchdown after a short reception against the Bills in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams receiver Puka Nacua was sidelined because of knee injury early in the season, and his physical style leaves him vulnerable to other mishaps. But there is no stopping the second-year pro.

Nacua caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a touchdown.

It was the fourth time this season and the 12th time in his short career that he eclipsed 100 yards receiving.

“He was such an igniter,” coach Sean McVay said.

An igniter?

“Igniter is one of the highest compliments I can give somebody,” McVay said. “You elevate everybody around you.”

Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Tutu Atwell had three catches for 45 yards, including a crucial fourth-down catch for 11 yards that kept alive the Rams’ final scoring drive.