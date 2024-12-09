Rams takeaways: With all the stars present, offense can stay with elite such as Bills

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Rams defeated the Buffalo Bills 44-42 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.
What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 7-6:
Rams receiver Puka Nacua was sidelined because of knee injury early in the season, and his physical style leaves him vulnerable to other mishaps. But there is no stopping the second-year pro.
Nacua caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a touchdown.
It was the fourth time this season and the 12th time in his short career that he eclipsed 100 yards receiving.
“He was such an igniter,” coach Sean McVay said.
An igniter?
“Igniter is one of the highest compliments I can give somebody,” McVay said. “You elevate everybody around you.”
Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Tutu Atwell had three catches for 45 yards, including a crucial fourth-down catch for 11 yards that kept alive the Rams’ final scoring drive.
With Bills quarterback Josh Allen passing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more, it’s easy to overlook outstanding play by Matthew Stafford.
The 16th-year pro completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. It was Stafford’s first 300-yard game since the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the Detroit Lions when he passed for 317 yards.
In the last four games, Stafford has passed for 10 touchdowns without an interception. This season, Stafford has passed for 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
On Sunday, Stafford made adjustments at the line of scrimmage that resulted in several critical plays.
“Just kind of got into a rhythm there and our guys were doing a nice job of getting open,” Stafford said. “So I was just trying to give them chances to make some plays.”
Running back Kyren Williams rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns in a career-high 29 carries.
Williams, a third-year pro, eclipsed his previous high of 27 carries set last season when he ran for 152 yards and a touchdown in a December victory over the Washington Commanders.
Williams has rushed for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has two touchdown receptions.
It is the second consecutive 1,000-yard season for Williams, who rushed for 1,144 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 2023.
“A thousand yards is huge for me,” Williams said. “Each and every year when I play football, that’s the goal of mine. ... If I don’t get that, I don’t feel like I was a good enough running back.”
In the second quarter, linebacker Jacob Hummel blocked a punt, and tight end Hunter Long scooped the ball and returned it 22 yards for his first career touchdown.
Hummel said that coaches “found something in their protection” that the Rams could exploit.
“I just happened to be the guy that comes free,” he said.
When the Bills presented the look the Rams wanted, “it was just a matter of how they were going to block and who was going to be the guy who wound up being free,” Hummel said.
The Rams (7-6) stayed within a game of the NFC West leader Seattle Seahawks (8-5) by upsetting the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, 44-42, at Sofi Stadium.
“You’ve just got to expect you’re going to be the one,” he said, “and make the most of it.”
Punter Ethan Evans punted well but kicker Joshua Karty is still searching for consistency.
Karty kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter, but in the fourth he missed an extra-point attempt that would have given the Rams a 10-point lead with just under 2 minutes left. Instead, the Rams led 44-35, leaving room for the Bills to possibly win with a touchdown and field goal.
The Rams enabled the Bills to keep alive several scoring drives by committing penalties.
The Bills’ first possession would have been a three-and-out if edge rusher Byron Young had not been called for unnecessary roughness. Edge rusher Jared Verse was penalized for a horse-collar tackle and the Rams were penalized for pass interference several times.
“We just gave ourselves a lot of self-inflicted wounds that probably led to two, three, four touchdowns,” Verse said.
