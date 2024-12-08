Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams know Josh Allen presents a unique challenge

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 17.

The Rams have played against several mobile quarterbacks this season, but none the size of Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen has passed for 20 touchdowns, with five interceptions, and has rushed for six touchdowns.

Rams players said that when they play against Allen on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, it will be like tackling a defensive lineman or linebacker.

“He’s not looking to slide,” cornerback Cobie Durant said. “He’s looking to run you over.”

The Rams have faced Allen twice since coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017.

In 2020, Allen passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the Bills’ 35-32 victory at Buffalo.

In the 2022 opener at Sofi Stadium, Allen passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in a 31-10 rout of the Rams.

“It was a humbling night,” McVay said.

Allen is capable of making it another.

“When things go off schedule, that’s when you see what a special player he is,” McVay said. “He can beat you with his mind. He can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his legs…. He’s a lot bigger and a harder tackle in person than probably what guys that haven’t played against him realize.”

Allen also has been elite within the framework of the Bills offense.

“He’s taking care of the ball,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, adding, “He’s playing just true quarterback and then still has all the stuff when it comes to being Josh Allen.”