Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

With Aaron Donald gone, Kobie Turner became voice of Rams’ defense — and ‘Masked Singer’
Kobie Turner’s musical talent is not a mystery.
The defensive lineman’s post-sack celebration includes choral- and orchestral-inspired movements that in college earned him the nickname “The Conductor.”
Turner also can sing. During the offseason, he belted the national anthem before Lakers and Kings games. And this week, it was revealed that Turner had been a contestant on the television show “The Masked Singer,” making it to the quarterfinals before he was eliminated.
Are Rams, Chargers playoff threats? Facing best teams in AFC could prove telltale
It’s going to be a yardstick Sunday for Los Angeles NFL teams.
The Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, followed by the Chargers at Kansas City that night.
Those are litmus tests, a chance for the Rams and Chargers to see how they measure up against two of the best teams in the league.
The Bills already have clinched the AFC East — an astounding feat, considering there are five games to play — and the Chiefs have the NFL’s best record at 11-1, their only loss coming to Buffalo.
Rams know Josh Allen presents a unique challenge
The Rams have played against several mobile quarterbacks this season, but none the size of Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen has passed for 20 touchdowns, with five interceptions, and has rushed for six touchdowns.
Rams players said that when they play against Allen on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, it will be like tackling a defensive lineman or linebacker.
“He’s not looking to slide,” cornerback Cobie Durant said. “He’s looking to run you over.”
The Rams have faced Allen twice since coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017.
In 2020, Allen passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the Bills’ 35-32 victory at Buffalo.
In the 2022 opener at Sofi Stadium, Allen passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in a 31-10 rout of the Rams.
“It was a humbling night,” McVay said.
Allen is capable of making it another.
“When things go off schedule, that’s when you see what a special player he is,” McVay said. “He can beat you with his mind. He can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his legs…. He’s a lot bigger and a harder tackle in person than probably what guys that haven’t played against him realize.”
Allen also has been elite within the framework of the Bills offense.
“He’s taking care of the ball,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, adding, “He’s playing just true quarterback and then still has all the stuff when it comes to being Josh Allen.”
Are Rams ankle-deep in trouble with impeded Matthew Stafford facing the Bills?
Matthew Stafford has played nearly 16 NFL seasons, absorbing hits that resulted in broken bones, strains, sprains and bruises. Has the Rams quarterback played a full season without an injury?
“No,” Stafford said Wednesday, chuckling.
Stafford, 36, displayed resilience and toughness during 12 seasons in Detroit and three-plus with the Rams. And he will do it again this week as the Rams prepare for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
The Rams are 6-6 after last Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, and the streaking Buffalo Bills will make it difficult for the Rams to get over .500 for the first time this season.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle sprain against the Saints, but he practiced this week and said he would be ready to go against the Bills. Stafford has passed for eight touchdowns in the last three games, including two in the second half of the 21-14 victory over the Saints.
Running back Kyren Williams is coming off a 104-yard rushing effort, and rookie Blake Corum showed against the Saints that he is worthy of a larger role.