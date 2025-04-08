UANL Tigres knocks Galaxy out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

Nicolas Ibañez and Uriel Antuna scored two goals in two minutes early in the first half and the UANL Tigres defeated the LA Galaxy 3-2 on Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Ibañez scored the first goal of the second-leg match in the ninth minute and Antuna followed with another in the 10th minute for the Mexican side. Romulo Zwarg added a goal in the 57th minute to secure the win.

The first leg of the series ended in a scoreless draw a week ago.

In the next round, Tigres will play the winner of the series between Mexican clubs America and Cruz Azul. In the other quarterfinal series, LAFC plays against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami while Pumas face the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tigres, who won the CONCACAF Champions Cup title in 2020, secured their seventh win in 14 matches in the tournament. All of their wins came in Monterrey.

The Mexicans are winless on the road since the 2023 quarterfinals when they defeated Motagua in Honduras.

Joseph Paintsil scored in the 40th minute and Carlos Garces in the 60th for the Galaxy which was eliminated in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in their past five appearances. The Galaxy have not qualified for the semifinals since the 2012-13 tournament.