Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan embraces different role for U.S. team

“I was able to really dive in. Football was my one and only here. I didn’t have family here, I didn’t have anyone to lean on. I was by myself,” she said. “I came here, I trained, I ate, breathed and slept soccer. … We had a lot of games in a short period of time within the league. We had French Cup, we had Champions League. I was able to maximize those six months, and I think that my evolution as a player grew a little bit here because I was able to focus on a different style of play and was also used in different ways, as a [striker] and as a winger, so I was able to learn from that. And playing with some of the best players in the world, the training environment was the best it could possibly be aside from playing with the U.S.”