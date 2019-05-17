FC Barcelona’s youth academy searches for soccer’s next Messi

La Masia had to be overhauled, and Cruyff began by discarding a rule that said only players sure to grow to 5 feet 9 or taller could be admitted. That immediately opened the door for the diminutive Pep Guardiola, who eventually sprouted to 5-11 and, more importantly, became one of the best midfielders in club history. The change also opened the door for Messi, a five-time world player of the year, and Iniesta, one of Spain’s most decorated players. Both topped out at 5-7.