Carli Lloyd is now America’s seething weapon at the Women’s World Cup

In the 2012 Olympics, a seething Lloyd was benched for the opening game. When Shannon Boxx went down with a hamstring injury in the 17th minute, with the U.S. trailing France 2-0, Lloyd came on and rallied the U.S. to a 4-2 win. She never saw the bench again, scoring both U.S. goals in a 2-1 win in the gold-medal game to become the only player, male or female, to score the winning goal in two Olympic finals.