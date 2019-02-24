Three takeaways from the Galaxy's 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids

Defensive questions remain: The key offseason focus was to make the league’s third-worst defense better. Unlike the previous preseason games — where the defense had showed a steady hand — the defense struggled to contain a quick Colorado attacking core. Forward Kei Kamara victimized the Galaxy with an easy header in the first half, and throughout the match the Rapids pressured the Galaxy defense. Colorado finished with 12 first-half shots (six on target). Diego Polenta was brought in specifically for this reason, and his steadying hand has helped tremendously. But consistency is key for a team that is looking for drastic improvements along that front.