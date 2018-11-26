Galaxy decline to pick up contract options on eight players, including Ashley Cole and Baggio Husidic

In the first moves of what figures to be a busy offseason, the Galaxy on Monday declined to pick up 2019 contract options on eight players, among them captain Ashley Cole and veteran midfielder Baggio Husidic, the final link to the team’s last MLS Cup win, in 2014.
Cole, who turns 38 next month, played in three World Cups and is widely considered the best left back in English football history. His 107 international appearances ranks sixth all-time for England. He played three seasons with the Galaxy, appearing in 89 games.
Options were also declined on defender Michael Ciani, goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre, forward Ariel Lassiter, defenders Sheanon Williams and Rolf Feltscher and midfielder Servando Carrasco.
The team did exercise options on midfielders Bradford Jamieson IV and Sebastian Lletget, goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and defender Daniel Steres. In addition, the team said it is negotiating with defender Dave Romney and midfielders Chris Pontius and Emmanuel Boateng.
The team’s current roster stands at 16:
Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg
Defenders: Jorgen Skjelvik, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Hugo Arellano, Daniel Steres
Midfielders: Romain Alessandrini, Jonathan dos Santos, Perry Kitchen, João Pedro, Sebastian Lletget, Bradford Jamieson IV
Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimović, Ola Kamara, Giovani dos Santos, Efrain Alvarez