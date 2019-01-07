Advertisement

Galaxy, LAFC release next season's schedules

By
Jan 07, 2019 | 3:45 PM
| CHULA VISTA
Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget tries to weave through the LAFC defense on Aug. 24, 2018. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Galaxy and the Los Angeles Football Club released their full 34-game schedules Monday for an MLS regular season that will end in early October, three weeks earlier than last year.

The Galaxy, who for one more year will share Dignity Health Sports Park with the NFL’s Chargers, will play six of their first nine games at home, beginning with their March 2 season opener against the Chicago Fire. However, they will make two three-game trips in August and September after the football season begins.

The Galaxy have a July 4 home game against Toronto FC, the team’s 24th consecutive home game on Independence Day, the longest streak in U.S. professional sports.

The schedule gets challenging for the Galaxy in late summer with a mid-August streak of three games in six days that includes a cross-country trip to play D.C. United followed by a September period of five games in 17 days.

The Galaxy was 13-12-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

LAFC, which played its first six games on the road in 2018 while construction on its stadium was completed, will be at home for three of its first five matches in 2019, beginning with its March 3 opener against Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC, which went 16-9-9 and made the playoffs in its inaugural season, will play FC Cincinnati, the league’s newest team, at Banc of California Stadium in April and will also have home games against Atlanta United (July 27), the defending league champion, and the New York Red Bulls (Aug. 11), who had the best regular-season record in MLS last year.

The team faces two particularly tough stretches, one in May when it 13 days it will play four times in three states and three time zones, and another in September, when in 22 days it plays five times in four states.

LAFC and the Galaxy will face off twice, July 19 in Carson and Aug. 25 in Exposition Park.

Although the number of games each team will play remains the same, the length of the MLS regular season was condensed to accommodate a new playoff schedule that will begin Oct. 19, following a FIFA international break, and end Nov. 10, before the next international break starts.

LAFC schedule (all times Pacific)

March 3 — Sporting KC — 5 p.m. — ESPN

March 10 — Portland — 4:30 p.m. — FS1

March 17 — at New York City FC — Noon — FS1

March 23 — Real Salt Lake — TBD — MLS

March 30 — at San Jose — 12:30 p.m. — Univision

April 6 — at D.C. United — 11:30 a.m. — FOX

April 13 — Cincinnati — TBD — MLS

April 17 — at Vancouver — 7 p.m. — TSN

April 21 — Seattle — 4 p.m. — FS1

April 28 — at Seattle — 12:30 p.m. — ESPN

May 4 — Chicago Fire — TBD — MLS

May 11 — Columbus — TBD — MLS

May 16 — Dallas — 7 p.m. — ESPN2

May 19 — at Dallas — TBD — MLS

May 24 — Montreal — 7:30 p.m. — TVA, TSN

June 1 — at Portland — 7:30 p.m. — ESPN2

June 28 — at Colorado — 7 p.m. — UniMas

July 3 — at Sporting KC — TBD — MLS

July 6 — Vancouver — TBD — TSN

July 12 — at Houston — 6 p.m. — UniMas

July 19 — at Galaxy — 7 p.m. — ESPN

Jul 27 — Atlanta United — 5 p.m. — ESPN

Aug. 3 — at New England — TBD — MLS

Aug. 11 — Red Bulls — 7 p.m. — FS1

Aug. 17 — at Salt Lake — TBD — MLS

Aug. 21 — San Jose — TBD — UniMas

Aug. 25 — at Galaxy — 7 p.m. — FS1

Aug 31 — Minnesota — TBD — MLS

Sept. 7 — at Orlando City — TBD — MLS

Sept. 14 — at Philadelphia — TBD — MLS

Sept. 21 — Toronto — TBD — TSN

Sept. 25 — Houston — TBD — MLS

Sept. 29 — at Minnesota — 4:30 p.m. — MLS

Oct. 6 — Colorado — 1 p.m. — MLS

::

Galaxy schedule (all times Pacific)

March 2 — Chicago — 5 p.m. — FS1

March 9 — at Dallas — 12:30 p.m. — Univision

March 16 — Minnesota — 7:30 p.m. — MLS

March 31 — Portland — 6 p.m. — ESPN2

April 5 — at Vancouver — 7 p.m. — TSN

April 13 — Philadelphia — 7:30 p.m. — MLS

April 19 — Houston — 7:30 p.m. — UniMas

April 24 — at Minnesota — 5 p.m. — MLS

April 28 — Salt Lake — 5 p.m. — MLS

May 4 — at Red Bulls — 11 a.m. — ESPN

May 8 — at Columbus — 4:30 p.m. — MLS

May 11 — New York City — 1 p.m. — ESPN

May 19 — Colorado — 5 p.m. — MLS

May 24 — at Orlando City — 4 p.m. — UniMas

May 29 — at Sporting KC — 5:30 p.m. — MLS

June 1 — New England — 7:30 p.m. — MLS

June 22 — at Cincinnati — 4:30 p.m. — MLS

June 29 — at San Jose *** — 7 p.m. — MLS

July 4 — Toronto — 7:30 p.m. — TSN

July 12 — San Jose — 8 p.m. — UniMas

July 19 — LAFC — 7 p.m. — ESPN

July 27 — at Portland — 7:30 p.m. — FS1

Aug. 3 — at Atlanta — 1:30 p.m. — Fox

Aug. 11 — at D.C. United — 4:30 p.m. — FS1

Aug. 14 — Dallas — 7:30 p.m. — MLS

Aug. 17 — Seattle — 7 p.m. — ESPN2

Aug. 25 — at LAFC — 7 p.m. — FS1

Sept. 1 — at Seattle — 3 p.m. — FS1

Sept. 12 — at Colorado — 6 p.m. — MLS

Sept. 15 — Sporting Kansas City — 7 p.m. — MLS

Sept. 21 — Montreal — 7:30 p.m. — TVA

Sept. 25 — at Salt Lake — 6:30 p.m. — MLS

Sept. 29 — Vancouver — 4:30 p.m. — TSN

Oct. 6 — at Houston — 1 p.m. — MLS

*** at Stanford Stadium

