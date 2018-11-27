Galaxy is building for 2019 with key leadership positions yet to be filled

Monday was the MLS deadline for teams to announce which contract options they will pick up for 2019 and which unsigned players will be offered new deals, decisions that will go a long way to determining the makeup of rosters for next year. Yet, those were decisions the Galaxy made without a permanent coach or a director of soccer operations — both positions remain vacant — and with only a vague commitment from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the team’s leading scorer, that he’ll return.