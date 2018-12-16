Fumbled coaching hire spoils an otherwise great week for the Galaxy

Te Kloese is an inspired hire, one who could reset the trajectory of the franchise provided the rest of the front office gets out of his way and allows him to implement his vision. The Dutch native’s background is in youth development, something he was wildly successful at with Chivas USA, the Mexican national federation and two Liga MX teams. And that makes him uniquely qualified to integrate the Galaxy’s youth system with the first team and Galaxy II, the club’s USL reserve team, something the front office tried and failed at two years ago.