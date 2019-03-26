Gerardo Torrado: New era under Tata Martino a 'great opportunity' for Mexico

Martino’s first game as coach was a 3-1 victory over Chile last week in San Diego. After using 16 of the 28 players on his roster in that match, he is expected to use a completely different lineup Tuesday, one that could pair Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time scoring leader, with teenager Diego Lainez, the kind of torch-passing moment that last took place when Hernandez came on for Cuauhtemoc Blanco in the 2010 World Cup.