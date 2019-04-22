Carlos Vela scores twice to help LAFC's continued dominance at home

It’s been 51 weeks since the LAFC moved into Banc of California Stadium, an eternity in Major League Soccer.
MLS has added two franchises and two soccer-specific stadiums since then, making LAFC and its $350-million downtown home seem almost antiquated by comparison.
One thing that hasn’t changed since LAFC opened the Banc, however, is the team’s dominance at home. With Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Seattle Sounders before a sellout crowd of 22,221, LAFC extended its regular-season home unbeaten streak to 11 games, longest in MLS, and improved its season record to a league-best 7-1-1.
Over the last two seasons, LAFC has lost just once at home, also best in MLS, and it has never lost to Seattle (5-1-1), which came into the game as the league’s last unbeaten team.
Two of the scores came from Carlos Vela, who has a league-leading 10 on the season, while Christian Ramirez and Eduard Atuesta added a goal apiece. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye assisted on three of the scores, Vela on the other.
LAFC found gaping holes in the Seattle defense all afternoon. Vela opened the scoring in the 12th minute, darting between defenders Kim Kee-hee and Brad Smith to run onto a perfect feed from Kaye before beating Seattle keeper Stefan Frei with a left-footed shot from the center of the penalty area.
Atuesta doubled the lead just before intermission and again Kaye set it up, steeping in front of a Seattle pass and deflecting it toward Atuesta, who found a ton of space in the middle of the field. After dribbling toward the edge of the box, he feinted defender Roman Torres to the ground, stepped around him and beat Frei with his right foot.
Harry Shipp pulled one of those back for the Sounders six minutes into the second half, getting Seattle (5-1-1) on the scoreboard for the first time in three games with LAFC. But Vela answered with his second goal of the day four minutes later, perfectly timing his run toward a low feed from Atuesta, then rounding the sprawling Frei and putting in a left-footed shot from a difficult angle.
Ramirez closed the scoring in the 61st minute and again the timing was perfect. After pushing a short ball back for Kaye, Ramirez spun into the box between the sleepwalking Torres and Kelvin Leerdam, and accepted a return pass that left him one-on-one with Frei, who again had no chance.
That score extended another MLS best for LAFC, which leads the league with 25 goals.