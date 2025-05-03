Nathan Ordaz and Jeremy Ebobisse lead LAFC to victory over Houston

LAFC’s Nathan Ordaz, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a 2-0 win over Houston at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Nathan Ordaz opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Jeremy Ebobisse added a goal and LAFC beat Houston 2-0 on Saturday night and snapped the Dynamo’s four-game unbeaten streak.

LAFC (5-4-2) is unbeaten in four straight games dating to a 1-0 loss to the Dynamo in Houston on April 5.

Ordaz, on the counterattack, put away the rebound of his own shot that was parried by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, tapping in the putback from point-blank range.

Ebobisse subbed on in the 76th, replacing Ordaz, and scored from just inside the penalty arc in the 79th minute to cap the scoring.

The Dynamo’s Franco Escobar was shown a yellow card in the 25th minute and then a red in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

LAFC outshot the Dynamo 18-4, including 10-0 on target.

Bond finished with eight saves.

Houston (2-5-4) lost for the first time since a 3-1 road loss to Portland on March 30, which capped an eight-game winless streak to open the season.