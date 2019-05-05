LAFC defense shines in draw with Chicago Fire

LAFC has earned a lot of well-deserved praise for its attractive, attacking offensive style of play, one that has netted a league-high 26 goals and turned captain Carlos Vela into an MVP favorite just 11 games into the season.
The defense has gone unheralded amid all that scoring, but it has been nearly as effective and proved its worth again Saturday by shutting out the Chicago Fire, salvaging a point in a 0-0 draw before an announced crowd of 22,151 at Banc of California Stadium.
LAFC outshot the Fire 22-9, put five times as many shots on goal and had the ball nearly two-thirds of the time. But it had to rely on the goalkeeper Tyler Miller and tight back line just to save even.
“Our focus every week is a shutout,” center back Walker Zimmerman said. “That’s what our mission is. That’s what our goal is.”
Saturday’s was the fourth of the season, most in the Western Conference, and LAFC has allowed just eight goals in 11 games, best in the league. And Miller shines brightest at home, where he never lost a regular-season game. Not surprisingly that has helped LAFC build the longest home unbeaten streak in the league, one it extended to 12 with Saturday’s draw. The team’s overall record of 7-1-3 is also best in MLS.
Zimmerman cautioned patience, however.
“It’s still early,” he said. “I don’t think we’re trying to gain awards 11 games in. We know how quickly that can change. If we slip up one game and let in three of four goals, that changes.”
For Vela and the offense, meanwhile, Saturday’s game was the second scoreless performance of the season and just the third at home. LAFC has scored just once in its last 219 minutes.
That’s not for a lack of trying though; LAFC dominated the first half statistically but couldn’t find the back of the net, just the third time this season they failed to score in the opening 45 minutes. Just two on LAFC’s 10 first-half shots even forced Chicago keeper David Ousted into a save, that one coming in the 18th minute when Christian Ramirez took a pass from Vela and put a right-footed shot on goal from the edge of the six-yard box, only to have Ousted make the stop.
Ten minutes Jordan Harvey appeared to score off an Eduard Atuesta corner kick but his shot disappeared into a crowd that included defender Jorge Corrales and forward Nemanja Nikoliv, caromed around for a bit, then ricocheted out before crossing the goal line.
Referee Fotis Bazakos waved off the protests of LAFC players, who argued that Harvey had scored, but consulted with the video replay referee at the next stoppage in play to confirm the call.
Minutes later LAFC’s Diego Rossi bent a more conventional right-footed shot from the top of the box around the far post.
At the other end of the field Miller faced two shots, with only Dax McCarty’s one-timer from the top of the box in the 17th minute finding its way through to the LAFC keeper, who made the stop for his only save of the game. But Miller was busy nonetheless, charging well off his line twice to clear balls — although he nearly got burned on the second play late in the half.
With Nikolic racing straight up the field alone, Miller dashed to the end of the center circle — more than 40 yards out of the net — to meet him, slipping on the turf just before he got there. But the keeper managed to keep his under him and got just enough of the ball to take it off Nikolic’s boot, preventing what would have been an easy goal for the Fire.