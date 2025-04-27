Denis Bouanga scores twice to rally LAFC to draw with St. Louis City

Highlights from LAFC’s 2-2 draw with St. Louis City on Sunday at BMO Stadium.

Denis Bouanga scored two goals in the second half, including the equalizer in stoppage time, to rally LAFC to a 2-2 draw on Sunday after St. Louis City had taken the lead in the 89th minute on a shorthanded goal by Joakim Nilsson.

Nilsson’s first goal of the season and the second of the defender’s career put St. Louis City (2-4-4) in position to beat LAFC (4-4-2) for the first time in five tries.

But Bouanga, a 20-goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, found the net unassisted in the fifth minute of extra time to help LAFC improve to 3-0-2 against St. Louis City. It was his fourth goal this season.

Bouanga tied it 1-1 in the 70th minute but had Ben Lundt turn away his penalty kick five minutes later with a chance for the lead.

Cedric Teuchert ended a scoreless match when he scored seven minutes into the second half. Teuchert has seven goals in 19 career appearances with the club.

St. Louis City had to play a man down from the 83rd minute on after Alfredo Morales was tagged with two yellow cards in the second half.

Hugo Lloris totaled four saves in goal for LAFC.

Lundt stopped seven shots for St. Louis City. Lundt had four saves and Lloris one in the scoreless first half.

St. Louis City travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

