LAFC re-signs defender Jordan Harvey

Veteran defender Jordan Harvey, whose contract expired at the end of last season, re-signed with the Los Angeles Football Club, the team announced Wednesday.
A 14-year veteran Harvey, 34, is the longest-tenured MLS player on LAFC’s roster. He was fifth on the team with 29 regular-season appearances — including 23 starts — in 2018 and surpassed the 2,000-minute mark for the sixth straight season.
Harvey is just the 33rd player in MLS history to reach 25,000 minutes in his career and his next game will mark his 300th MLS appearance.
“Jordan is a reliable, experienced player that played a key role in the club’s first season in MLS,” John Thorrington, LAFC’s general manager and executive vice president of soccer operations, said in a statement. “One of our offseason priorities was to keep the core of our group intact, and we’re delighted that Jordan has re-signed for the 2019 season.”
The club continues to negotiate with center back Walker Zimmerman, whose contract also expired last year.