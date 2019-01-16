LAFC re-sign Danilo Silva and Dejan Jakovic

With the start of training camp just five days away, the Los Angeles Football Club re-signed two more key pieces of its back line Wednesday, agreeing to contracts with Danilo Silva and Dejan Jakovic.
Silva, 32, who joined the club on a six-month loan from Brazil’s Internacional last summer, appeared in 10 regular-season matches. Financial terms of the contract were not released but Silva is due a substantial raise from the $69,999 he signed for last summer.
Jakovic, 33, a Canadian international born in the former Yugoslavia, played in Serbia and Japan as well as in the U.S. with D.C. United and the NASL’s New York Cosmos before joining LAFC last January, appearing in 15 games. He made $150,000 in 2018; details of his new contract were not released.
“Re-signing Danilo and Dejan was always part of our offseason plan,” John Thorrington, LAFC’s general manager and executive vice president of soccer operations said in a statement. “Danilo and Dejan add veteran leadership and experience to the group and we’re confident they will both contribute to the success of our club.”
The signings leave LAFC with 20 first-team players under contract heading into preseason camp, which opens Monday.
The Galaxy, meanwhile, announced the re-signing of midfielder Servando Carrasco. The seven-year MLS veteran appeared in 19 games last season. Carrasco, 30, made $67,500 last season, according to the MLS players union. Terms of his new deal were not released.
The Galaxy have 23 players under contract and are expected to add Uruguayan defender Diego Polenta to that list this weekend. The team also opens preseason training camp next week.