Carlos Vela helps LAFC cruise to win over Real Salt Lake in U.S. Open Cup

Carlos Vela’s goal got his team off to a quick start Tuesday night in Sandy, Utah, and LAFC eased to a 3-0 victory over MLS foe Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup.
Vela scored in the eighth minute to give LAFC the only goal it would need to win the fourth-round match.
The round of 16 is scheduled for June19, with the pairings to be drawn Thursday. Competing MLS teams had byes through the first three rounds.
Vela took a pass from Eduard Atuesta down the right side and beat Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando with a shot inside the far post, adding a U.S. Open Cup goal to his MLS-best regular-season total of 16.
Lee Nguyen added a goal off a pass from Latif Blessing in the 64thminute, and Adama Diomande rounded out the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time, knocking in a rebound of Rodolfo Zelaya’s free kick that bounded off the post.