Soccer! Relegation isn't coming to the U.S. any time soon

And Spanish champion Barcelona, which lost just once in La Liga last season, has already lost twice this season and trails Sevilla by a point in the table after 13 matches. Of greater concern are the injuries that are beginning to pile up. In last week’s draw with Atletico Madrid, the two-time defending Spanish champions lost midfielder Rafinha for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee and Sergi Roberto to a left hamstring injury that will sideline him at least three weeks.