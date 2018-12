Soccer! New MLS playoff format has its flaws

“The affiliation with the L.A. Wolves and the Anaheim Legacy and probably other UPSL teams down the line are simply to strengthen that pathway to professional. Because they have a lot of talented young players that should be given the opportunity to see if they can play at the next level,” Wyss said. “When they have an exceptional player that we all know has the potential to play a higher professional level, they’ll send them to us, recommend them to us, [and] we will potentially bring them in to our training and our environment and evaluate them.