Soccer! New MLS playoff format has its flaws

Barring any major news, this will be the final newsletter of 2018 since I’ll be traveling back from the final Rams road game of the NFL regular season next Monday. So don’t expect a newsletter on Dec. 25. We do, however, hope to return on New Year’s Day. In the meantime have a happy holiday season, however you choose to celebrate it. And if you have any suggestions or criticisms of this newsletter or ideas how we can make it better for 2019, please don’t hesitate to share. Subscribe here, and I'll come right to your inbox. Something else you'd like to see? Email me. Or follow me on Twitter: @kbaxter11.