Soccer! New year brings new outlook for the Galaxy

“There is a big opportunity for us to improve on … formalizing our academy product, professionalizing our academy, maybe sometimes in a different way,” Te Kloese said. “If you go to big clubs in the world, there are opportunities for young players. I’ve come from a culture where that is quite normal. I hope and I’m sure with my experience that we’re going to lift this to a different level so that at some point there is honest and good opportunities for players to make it to the first team.”