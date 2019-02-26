Soccer! Galaxy have a big decision to make this week

Giving Dos Santos $6 million to go away would be a heavy lift for AEG, the Galaxy’s parent company, but it’s one it can afford. And doing that now would tell to the players and fans that the company is fully committed to this season, no matter the costs; it would give the front office the salary flexibility it needs going forward; and it would send a message to the rest of the league that the Galaxy intends to comply with both the letter and intent of the rulebook.