Soccer! Money makes the soccer world turn (except for you, France)

Vela’s form – and his performance for Mexico in last summer’s World Cup – makes it difficult to understand why he wasn’t called up by the national team this week ahead of friendlies with Chile and Paraguay. Age – Vela turned 30 this month – can’t be the reason since new coach Tata Martino called up seven older players. Nor can Martino, who is in the process of rebuilding El Tri, use the excuse that he wanted to get a look at some new players since four call-ups have more international caps than Vela’s 71.