Soccer! Storm clouds hovering over MLS and its players union

“What can you do when you think you've already given it all? Get up and move forward. I had a successful knee surgery yesterday morning, the third in my career and hopefully the last one, this one is for a meniscus root tear (rare injury). I’m very disappointed but I will not give up, not now and never. Someone told me athletes build themselves in adversity. Once again, I'm in the middle of it. I will be out for at least 4 months. I see you soon Los Angeles.”