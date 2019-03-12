U.S. national soccer team names 24-man roster ahead of upcoming friendlies

Midfielder Christian Pulisic and defenders John Brooks and Omar Gonzalez are among 10 foreign-based players who will join the U.S. national team for the first time under new coach Gregg Berhalter next week in Orlando, Fla., ahead of friendlies with Ecuador and Chile.
Pulisic and Brooks both played for the U.S. last November but Gonzalez, a former Galaxy center back, hasn’t been called up since the failed World Cup qualifying campaign in 2017.
Also named to the 24-man team were Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and LAFC forward Christian Ramirez. Both were tapped for January camp by Berhalter and scored goals, Ramirez in a win over Panama and Lletget in a victory against Costa Rica.
Ramirez scored for LAFC in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Portland while Lletget came out of the Galaxy’s loss in Dallas on Saturday after breaking his nose early in the second half. He is expected to suit up for this weekend’s game with Minnesota before joining the national team.
The pair, along with former Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes, are among 14 players from the January camp called back by Berhalter.
“Our goal is to keep making progress. Building on the themes of last camp, building on the style of play of last camp, but also now evaluating a new group of players,” Berhalter said. “We made progress in the first camp and it’s now asking if we can take it to another level.”
Also returning from the January camp is midfielder Michael Bradley, whose 143 caps with the national team is more than double the other six midfielders combined. Forward Jordan Morris, meanwhile, who scored two goals for the Seattle Sounders earlier this month in his first competitive game since ACL surgery last February, will join the national team for the first time in 14 months.
“We’re excited for Jordan,” said Berhalter, whose roster averages 25 years, 265 days in age and 21 caps apiece. “He’s a player that we had contact with in January and it will be great to see him live and in person on the field.”
The March camp and the two friendlies will be Berhalter’s last opportunity to work with the team before having to chose a roster for June’s Gold Cup, his first competitive competition as coach of the national team.
“It’s really important that we have a good idea of our strongest group of players heading into the Gold Cup,” he said. “We have laid a lot of groundwork in preparation for this camp. It entailed meeting with the players, video conferences with the players, conversations with the players, evaluating their games.
“It’s a very important time period to keep working and be productive.”
Among the roster’s notable exclusions were forwards Bobby Wood and Josh Sargent and midfielder Tim Weah. All played at least six times for the U.S. last year but are not playing regularly for their clubs in Europe this season.
Pulisic has also lacked for playing team at Germany’s Borussia Dortmund due to injury. He came off the bench in Saturday’s win over Stuttgart to record a goal and assist.
Pulisic drew a U.S.-record $73.1 transfer fee from Chelsea earlier this year, but the English club lent the midfielder back to Dortmund and will wait until summer to put him in a Chelsea uniform.
The roster
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)