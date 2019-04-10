U.S. men's soccer team draws challenging group for Gold Cup tournament

The Americans will open their tournament against Guyana, playing in the Gold Cup for the first time, on June 18 in St. Paul, Minn. They play Trinidad and Tobago — the team that knocked the U.S. out of the last World Cup — in Cleveland before finishing group play in Kansas City, Mo., where it will face Panama, a World Cup qualifier last year.
The tournament kicks off June 15 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena with a doubleheader of Canada vs. Martinique and Mexico against Cuba. The only other Gold Cup date in Southern California will be a Group C doubleheader at Banc of California Stadium featuring Honduras against El Salvador and Curacao vs. Jamaica.
The only way the U.S. and Mexico could face each other in the tournament is if both reach the final July 7 in Chicago. It’s a good bet one of them will be there since the two countries have combined to win the last nine Gold Cup titles.
2019 Gold Cup
Tournament Schedule
Group A
June 15: Canada vs. Martinique, Mexico vs. Cuba, Rose Bowl, Pasadena
June 19: Cuba vs. Martinique, Mexico vs. Canada, Denver.
June 23: Canada vs. Cuba, Martinique vs. Mexico, Charlotte, N.C.
Group B
June 16: Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, Haiti vs. Bermuda, San Jose, Costa Rica
June 20: Nicaragua vs. Haiti, Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, Frisco, Texas
June 24: Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, Costa Rica vs. Haiti, Harrison, N.J.
Group C
June 17: Curaçao vs El Salvador, Jamaica vs Honduras, Kingston, Jamaica
June 21: El Salvador vs. Jamaica, Honduras vs. Curacao, Houston
June 25: Jamaica vs. Curacao, El Salvador vs. Honduras, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles
Group D
June 18: United States vs. Guyana, Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, St. Paul, Minn.
June 22: Panama vs. Guyana, U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Cleveland
June 26: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, Panama vs. U.S., Kansas City, Kans.
Quarterfinals
June 29: Match #25: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A, Match #26: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B, Houston
June 30: Match #27: Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D, Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C, Philadelphia
Semifinals
July 2: Winner Match #25 vs. Winner Match #26, Glendale, AZ
July 3: Winner Match #27 vs. Winner Match #28, Nashville, TN
Final
July 7: Semifinal winners, Chicago