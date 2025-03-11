Mauricio Pochettino will have veteran roster for CONCACAF Nations League final four

Mauricio Pochettino, facing his stiffest test yet as manager of the U.S. national soccer team, has summoned a veteran squad for next week’s CONCACAF Nations League final four at SoFi Stadium.

The 23-player roster released Tuesday is headed by forward Christian Pulisic and midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, who is returning to the team for the first time since last summer’s Copa América. Midfielder Gio Reyna and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers are also making their first appearances with the national team under Pochettino, who is in his sixth month as coach.

Among the big names missing are defender Sergiño Dest; forwards Haji Wight, Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun; and midfielder Malik Tillman, who are all dealing with injuries or fitness issues.

The U.S., which has won the three previous Nations League tournaments, will face Panama in the semifinals March 20. Mexico and Canada meet in the other semifinal with the winners playing in the title game March 23. Players will begin reporting to training camp in Southern California this weekend.

“This is a massive opportunity to win a trophy, and that is our clear objective,” Pochettino said in a statement. “We must continue to show our quality, our bravery and our commitment to each other. We have an important moment to represent our country and our supporters, and we are very excited for this opportunity.”

The Nations League offers Pochettino his first opportunity to win a trophy, but it is also an important stepping stone on the way to the World Cup, which the U.S. will open at SoFi Stadium in 15 months. The Panama game will mark the U.S. team’s first appearance in the world’s most expensive stadium, where it will play two of its three World Cup group-play games in 2026.

The roster

Goalkeepers: Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon)

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Juventus), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)