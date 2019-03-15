U.S. Soccer Federation expresses surprise over lawsuit filed by national women's team

Even before Cordeiro’s letter was released, the USSF had pushed back on some of the claims in last week’s suit, claiming many of the women’s complaints were addressed in the CBA. Players on the men’s and women’s team now receive equal per diems, the federation said; the women’s team has flown on charter flights seven times in 2018-19 to six for the men; and the same amount of money has been spent on promotion for the two teams.