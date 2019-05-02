Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan among 23 named to U.S. Women’s World Cup roster

U.S. coach Jill Ellis named her 23-player roster Thursday for next month’s Women’s World Cup, and it includes 12 holdovers from the team that won the title four years in Canada.
Carli Lloyd, whose hat trick in the first 16 minutes of the final started the U.S. to a 5-2 win over Japan in 2015, was chosen for her fourth World Cup team while Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Ali Krieger, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are all going for third time.
Krieger was a surprise selection since she has played just once for the U.S. over the past two years. Among the surprise omissions is former UCLA midfielder McCall Zerboni of Camarillo and the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL. Zerboni was trying to make her first World Cup roster at 32.
Her club teammate Samantha Mewis, who also played at UCLA, did make the team.
“These 23 players have been through adversity and success and it’s a group that has the talent, confidence, experience and desire to help us win the World Cup,” Ellis said.
Defender Tierna Davidson, at 20, is the youngest player on the team while Lloyd, 36, is the oldest. The average age is 28, same as the 2015 team. All 23 women play in the NWSL.
The U.S. begins its three-match “Send-Off Series” on May 12 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara where it will play South Africa. It will follow that with friendlies against New Zealand on May 16 in St. Louis and Mexico on May 26 in Harrison, N.J.
The World Cup kicks off June 7 with host France playing South Korea in Paris. The U.S. plays its first group-stage game June 11 against Thailand in Reims.
The U.S. roster, with professional team in parentheses:
Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)
Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)
Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC).