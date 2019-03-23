U.S. men's national team looks to flip the script on perception of American soccer

Berhalter got his first look at the full toolbox he’ll have to build that team this past week when the FIFA international break allowed him to call up European-based players such as Pulisic, McKennie, Ream and Tyler Adams for the first time. For the most part, he was happy with what he saw — Ream assisting on Gyasi Zardes’ game-winning goal against Ecuador, while Adams, playing in an unaccustomed position at right back, had 116 touches, the most by a U.S. player in more than three years.